Extremely shaken: Recovery from a head-on motorcycle collision for Jason Momoa

  • Jason Momoa, had an extremely terrible head-on collision with a bike
  • He is said to be recovering well from that traumatizing incident
  • Investigations into the accident are currently ongoing.
Jason Momoa, a well-known Hollywood actor, is said to be traumatized following his terrifying head-on collision with a motorcycle over the weekend.

After the near-death experience, he is ‘recovering well,’ a source told Us Weekly.

‘He’s still extremely shaken up by the trauma of it all,’ adding that the Game of Thrones star, 42, ‘knows he’s lucky to be alive.’

Momoa is ‘grateful he got away relatively unscathed and that the other driver is OK too,’ the source further told the outlet.

The incident report states that the Aquaman actor was not hurt in a collision that occurred on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Momoa was operating his 1970 Oldsmobile on Old Topanga Road when another driver veered across the double yellow lines and collided with it.

Return of Jason Momoa for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom"
Return of Jason Momoa for “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”

Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, is returning to the big screen at last,...

During the collision, the 21-year-old driver was thrown from the bike. According to the California Highway Patrol, he received minor injuries treatment at the close-by Northridge Hospital.

Investigations into the accident are currently ongoing.

