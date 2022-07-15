Advertisement
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives S2 Teaser is out
  • Netflix released teaser of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2.
  • The reality show was first aired on Netflix in the year 2020 and the Season 1 got immense popularity.
  • OTT series focuses on the personal lives of Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey
‘Fabulous Wives’ of Bollywood are all set to return with a bang. Just a while ago, Netflix dropped the promising teaser of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2. To note, the OTT series focuses on the personal lives of Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh who are the star wives of Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday, and Samir Soni respectively.

The teaser featured Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh as they indulged in a conversation. It also featured actress Ananya Panday, daughter of Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey. The teaser looked promising and entertaining. While sharing the teaser, the Instagram account of Netflix wrote, “We’ve got some good news for you! Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives returns, and there’s a lot more glitz, glamor and tea to spill #FabulousLivesOfBollywoodWives”. As soon as Netflix dropped the teaser, fans could not stop their excitement and dropped sweet comments. A fan wrote, “DAMN SO EXCITED FOR THIS SHOW”. Another user commented, “Our Queens”.

To note, the reality show was first aired on Netflix in the year 2020 and the Season 1 got immense popularity among fans. The first season also featured Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and others in guest appearances. Bankrolled by Karan Johar, the show gives an insight into how the four Bollywood wives manage lives at home and work and their equations with each other.

 

