Fahad Mustafa And Family Celebrates Eid

Fahad Mustafa is an unstoppable multi-talented and versatile Pakistani actor, host, model, and producer. Fahad Mustafa is one of those actors who never ceases to astound audiences with his adaptability in every performance. Despite being born into an artistic family, Fahad Mustafa has worked extremely hard to establish himself in the industry.

Fahad Mustafa was recently seen celebrating Eid with his family. Sana, Fahad’s wife, took to her official Instagram account to share some beautiful family Eid photos with her fans and followers. Fahad and his son Moosa looked adorable together as they were spotted wearing the same white shalwar kameez. Let’s take a look at Fahad Mustafa’s beautiful family photos as they celebrate Eid!

