Fahad Mustafa showers praises on Pakistani skipper Babar Azam

Fahad Mustafa praised Pakistani captain Babar Azam for his incredible achievement in rising to the top three batters in the ICC rankings across all international cricket formats.

As he outperformed top Australian player Steve Smith, the star batter, who is getting closer to being named the No. 1 batter in all three formats of the game, was ranked number 3 in the ICC Rankings for Test batters.

After his efforts in the first Test matchup against Sri Lanka in Galle, Babar establishes an exceptional record for Men in Green. He previously topped the batting charts for ODI and T20I, but in Tests, the 27-year-old is now 11 points behind Australian star Marnus Labuschagne and ahead of England’s Joe Root.

The Pakistani captain also made history by being the seventh Pakistani captain to score 1,000 Test runs.

Fahad expressed his appreciation for Babar Azam’s performance on Twitter by sharing a post that displayed the cricketer’s ranking across all three forms.

The No. 1 ranked hitter in each of the game’s three formats has long been a goal of the right-handed batsman, and with the current rankings increase, he is one step closer to realizing that dream.

