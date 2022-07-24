Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fahad Mustafa unleash his singing abilities

Fahad Mustafa unleash his singing abilities

Articles
Advertisement
Fahad Mustafa unleash his singing abilities

Fahad Mustafa unleash his singing abilities

Advertisement
  • To promote his most recent film Quaid e Azam Zindabad with Mahira Khan, the Dusri Biwi actor was most recently invited to the television programme Mazaaq Raat.
  • Bol Na Halke Halke, and Jhoom Brarabr Jhoom, were sung by Fahad Mustafa
  • The crowd was in awe of the actor’s seamless mastery of the song performance.
Advertisement

Acting, dancing, modelling, and singing are all things Fahad Mustafa excels at. With years of experience in the field, the Jeeto Pakistan presenter has earned millions of fans. He has also received invitations to appear on different programmes and venues to display a wide range of his talents.

In order to promote his most recent film Quaid e Azam Zindabad with Mahira Khan, the Dusri Biwi actor was most recently invited to the television programme Mazaaq Raat. Bol Na Halke Halke, originally performed by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for Jhoom Brarabr Jhoom, was sung by Mustafa.

The crowd was in awe of the actor’s seamless mastery of the song performance.

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Advertisement

In the field, Mustafa is regarded as a multi-talented artist who works hard and with dedication. The actors received various honours and awards. Shows like Main Abdul Qadir Hoon, Mere Hamrahi, and La-Hasil are a few that helped to make Mustafa more well-known.

Also Read

Why was Fahad Mustafa enraged when a reporter referred to him as Fawad?
Why was Fahad Mustafa enraged when a reporter referred to him as Fawad?

Fahad Mustafa and Fawad Khan are two Pakistani megastars Even though their...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Shania Twain wins her fan heart with a brand-new platinum-blond look
Shania Twain wins her fan heart with a brand-new platinum-blond look
How much haq mehar is Anusha Afridi entitled to?
How much haq mehar is Anusha Afridi entitled to?
Kelly Clarkson and Pink have joined forces for a song duet
Kelly Clarkson and Pink have joined forces for a song duet
Olivia Wilde avoids running into her ex-boyfriend Harry Styles
Olivia Wilde avoids running into her ex-boyfriend Harry Styles
Hania Aamir's most recent Instagram post features a candid photo
Hania Aamir's most recent Instagram post features a candid photo
Olivia Newton honored by a fan in state memorial service Australia
Olivia Newton honored by a fan in state memorial service Australia
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story