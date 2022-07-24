Fahad Mustafa unleash his singing abilities

To promote his most recent film Quaid e Azam Zindabad with Mahira Khan, the Dusri Biwi actor was most recently invited to the television programme Mazaaq Raat.

The crowd was in awe of the actor’s seamless mastery of the song performance.

Acting, dancing, modelling, and singing are all things Fahad Mustafa excels at. With years of experience in the field, the Jeeto Pakistan presenter has earned millions of fans. He has also received invitations to appear on different programmes and venues to display a wide range of his talents.

In order to promote his most recent film Quaid e Azam Zindabad with Mahira Khan, the Dusri Biwi actor was most recently invited to the television programme Mazaaq Raat. Bol Na Halke Halke, originally performed by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for Jhoom Brarabr Jhoom, was sung by Mustafa.

In the field, Mustafa is regarded as a multi-talented artist who works hard and with dedication. The actors received various honours and awards. Shows like Main Abdul Qadir Hoon, Mere Hamrahi, and La-Hasil are a few that helped to make Mustafa more well-known.

