Falak Celebrates Sarah Khan’s Birthday In His Own Style

Falak shared the birthday celebration video on his instagram

Here is our favourite diva Sarah Khan’s big day. Today is the birthday of the most adored and enchanted actress in our industry, and everyone wishes her the best. Sarah and Falak Shabir are a well-known couple who married two years ago and recently welcomed a cute little daughter for whom they are willing to fight for everyone in the world.

Sarah Khan is less visible on screen these days due to her little bundle of joy, who brings a smile to her parents’ faces and is also well-liked by the public due to her adorable habits. Sarah and Falak’s love story concludes happily ever after in a fairy tale wedding, where a new chapter of their lives begins with many responsibilities. They are overcoming every obstacle in life together and without mentioning it.

Today, Falak Shabir wished her wife a very happy birthday in a unique and lovely way that everyone admired. He gave Falak a large rose that will last almost six years, and he said that our love will last as long as he is alive. His love and compassion are evident in the video Sarah shared with her followers.