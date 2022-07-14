Falak Celebrates Sarah Khan’s Birthday In His Own Style

Beautiful picture shared by sarah khan and Falak Shabbir with their daughter
Sarah Khan is a well-known actress and model in Pakistan. Sarah has...
Here is our favourite diva Sarah Khan’s big day. Today is the birthday of the most adored and enchanted actress in our industry, and everyone wishes her the best. Sarah and Falak Shabir are a well-known couple who married two years ago and recently welcomed a cute little daughter for whom they are willing to fight for everyone in the world.
Sarah Khan is less visible on screen these days due to her little bundle of joy, who brings a smile to her parents’ faces and is also well-liked by the public due to her adorable habits. Sarah and Falak’s love story concludes happily ever after in a fairy tale wedding, where a new chapter of their lives begins with many responsibilities. They are overcoming every obstacle in life together and without mentioning it.
There was a large heart-shaped cake on the table, as well as balloons, flowers, and gifts, and this celebration is something Sarah will remember for the rest of her life. Hopefully, this couple will remain vibrant for the rest of their lives. Here’s a lovely video of love birds that has gone viral on the internet. Take a look and have fun!
Today, Falak Shabir wished her wife a very happy birthday in a unique and lovely way that everyone admired. He gave Falak a large rose that will last almost six years, and he said that our love will last as long as he is alive. His love and compassion are evident in the video Sarah shared with her followers.
