Falak Shabir and Sarah Khan celebrate their second wedding anniversary

On their second wedding anniversary, Falak effortlessly outperformed himself once more. The power couple, who have a sizable following on social media, frequently post heartwarming videos of their infant daughter Alyana and family photographs with their followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Falak Shabir (@falakshabir1)

The celebrity couple wed in a private ceremony in July of 2020, during the COVID pandemic.

To commemorate their second wedding anniversary, Falak has just released the song Kon Tujhay Youn Pyar Karega, which features the stunning diva and the singer’s real-life situations. The same song had been performed for her during their Nikkah ceremony by Shabir.

