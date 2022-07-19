Falak Shabir and Sarah Khan celebrate their second wedding anniversary

Recent Criticism of Falak Shabir’s Video
Falak Shabir is a Pakistani pop singer well known for his hit...
With his anniversary surprise for his wife Sarah Khan on Instagram, Falak Shabir received praise from online users.
The musician, who is also the actor Sarah Khan’s husband, posted a little video of his generous act on Instagram. The actress from Tumhare Hain praised the post and it gained thousands of views.
On their second wedding anniversary, Falak effortlessly outperformed himself once more. The power couple, who have a sizable following on social media, frequently post heartwarming videos of their infant daughter Alyana and family photographs with their followers.
The celebrity couple wed in a private ceremony in July of 2020, during the COVID pandemic.
To commemorate their second wedding anniversary, Falak has just released the song Kon Tujhay Youn Pyar Karega, which features the stunning diva and the singer’s real-life situations. The same song had been performed for her during their Nikkah ceremony by Shabir.
