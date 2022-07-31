Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fan art of Ahmed Ali Akbar from Parizaad

Fan art of Ahmed Ali Akbar from Parizaad

Articles
Advertisement
Fan art of Ahmed Ali Akbar from Parizaad

Fan art of Ahmed Ali Akbar from Parizaad

Advertisement
  • Ahmed Ali Akbar took to Instagram to share the artwork.
  • He even gave a shoutout to the artist, Abdullah Haris.
  • The artist is well versed in videography and other visual artistry.
Advertisement

Ahmed Ali Akbar even gave a shoutoutto the craftsman. Notwithstanding the show sequential Parizaad wrapping up, affection for the dramatization sequential proceeds.

As of late a computerized craftsman made some Parizaad fan workmanship. In addition to the fact that he dazzled Netizens yet Ahmed Ali Akbar too.

The Laal Kabotaar entertainer took to Instagram to reshare the fine art by Abdullah Haris.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Ahmed Ali Akbar (@ahmedaliakbarofficial)

Advertisement

Beside this piece, a portion of the craftsman’s different works center around our hero, the steadily changing and developing Parizaad.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Abdullah Haris (@abdullahharisfilms)

Advertisement

Then, at that point, there was Seth Behroze Karim in the entirety of his greatness.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Abdullah Haris (@abdullahharisfilms)

Advertisement

Despite the fact that the show’s been over for some time we’re as yet fangirling about it. The story truly contacted our hearts and even now it keeps on doing as such.

So no big surprise Abdullah Haris is likewise a fan. Then again, the craftsman made a mermaid-esque photoshoot of Mahira Khan.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Abdullah Haris (@abdullahharisfilms)

Advertisement

Beside computerized workmanship, this man is knowledgeable in videography and other visual imaginativeness.

Also Read

Mohammad Ali Naqvi receives an Emmy nomination
Mohammad Ali Naqvi receives an Emmy nomination

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror is nominated in the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story