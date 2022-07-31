Fan art of Ahmed Ali Akbar from Parizaad

Ahmed Ali Akbar took to Instagram to share the artwork.

He even gave a shoutout to the artist, Abdullah Haris.

The artist is well versed in videography and other visual artistry.

Advertisement

Ahmed Ali Akbar even gave a shoutoutto the craftsman. Notwithstanding the show sequential Parizaad wrapping up, affection for the dramatization sequential proceeds.

As of late a computerized craftsman made some Parizaad fan workmanship. In addition to the fact that he dazzled Netizens yet Ahmed Ali Akbar too.

The Laal Kabotaar entertainer took to Instagram to reshare the fine art by Abdullah Haris.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Ahmed Ali Akbar (@ahmedaliakbarofficial) Advertisement

Beside this piece, a portion of the craftsman’s different works center around our hero, the steadily changing and developing Parizaad.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Abdullah Haris (@abdullahharisfilms) Advertisement

Then, at that point, there was Seth Behroze Karim in the entirety of his greatness.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Abdullah Haris (@abdullahharisfilms) Advertisement

Despite the fact that the show’s been over for some time we’re as yet fangirling about it. The story truly contacted our hearts and even now it keeps on doing as such.

So no big surprise Abdullah Haris is likewise a fan. Then again, the craftsman made a mermaid-esque photoshoot of Mahira Khan.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Abdullah Haris (@abdullahharisfilms) Advertisement

Beside computerized workmanship, this man is knowledgeable in videography and other visual imaginativeness.

Also Read Mohammad Ali Naqvi receives an Emmy nomination Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror is nominated in the...