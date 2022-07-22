Fans debate over Ayeza Khan and brother controversy

The admirers of Ayeza Khan adore her. She has always maintained a flawless image both on and off the screen.

The admirers of Ayeza Khan adore her. She has always maintained a flawless image both on and off the screen. She is renowned for being professional, family-focused, and adept at juggling work and personal obligations. Her brother Ahad's former fiancée Aruba Tariq has come forward and accused Ahad, Ayeza, and their entire family of lying and cheating, landing her in a controversy for the first time in her career.

Fans are engaged in a heated debate since then and some are calling Aruba fame hungry while others are calling Ayeza problematic.

