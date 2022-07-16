Fans hail Jitendra Kumar and Jaaved Jaaferi acting; Call the film ‘magical’

After the huge accomplishment of Panchayat and Kota Manufacturing unit, Jitendra Kumar has returned to OTT to get hearts yet again.

After the huge accomplishment of Panchayat or Kota Manufacturing unit, Jitendra Kumar has returned to OTT to get hearts yet again. The actor returned to forged his magic spell as soon as once again with his website show ‘Jaadugar’. With Jaadugar, the actor appears to be to be experimenting with new territory. Aside from Jitendra Kumar, Jaadugar also stars Jaaved Jaaferi and Arushi Sharma in pivotal roles. Directed by Sameer Saxena, the movie acquired introduced on the OTT system Netflix.

Jaadugar has its coronary heart in the correct spot and as per Netflix India, Jaadugar’s movie synopsis reads, “A smaller-town magician with zero interest in soccer have to direct his area staff to the finals of a tournament if he needs to marry the really like of his lifestyle.” As before long as the film began streaming on Netflix, netizens binge-watched it and arrived at Twitter to give their verdicts. Quite a few end users hailed Jitendra Kumar aka Jeetu Bhaiya and Jaaved Jaaferi’s acting. A user wrote, “Bade dino baad kuch sacha dekha #Jaadugar #JavedJaafri sir #JitendraKumar sir”.

An additional consumer tweeted, “Just A person Word… Magical! Hats Off To The Magic They Have Made! A Classic @jaavedjaaferi Right after Ages! And Yet another Feather To This Good Actor @jitendrajk06! Preserve The Magic On! @ChhotaThalaiva #SameerSaxena #Jaadugar #JaadugarOnNetflix”. A cinemagoer wrote, “One fantastic motion picture just after extensive time Jaadugar everything is magic amount crafting,acting,direction. #jaadugar”. Very similar tweets flooded social media.