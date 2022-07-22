Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Fans in love with Faizain Sheikh and family’s choreography on song Habibi
Fans in love with Faizain Sheikh and family’s choreography on song Habibi

Fans in love with Faizain Sheikh and family’s choreography on song Habibi

Articles
Advertisement
Fans in love with Faizain Sheikh and family’s choreography on song Habibi

Fans in love with Faizain Sheikh and family’s choreography on song Habibi

Advertisement
  • Asim Azhar, one of Pakistan’s most talented and well-known singers, recently released “Habibi.
  • Recently, actor Faizan Sheikh along with his family was spotted grooving on “Habibi” leaving their fans amazed
  • The dance was choreographed by Rabya Kulsoom who also runs a choreography YouTube Channel
Advertisement

Asim Azhar, one of Pakistan’s most talented and well-known singers, recently released “Habibi,” which drew a lot of positive feedback from listeners and quickly reached millions of views on YouTube. The song was popular not just in Pakistan but also in Bollywood, where Badshah, an Indian rapper, was seen dancing to Asim’s most recent song, “Habibi.”

 

Fans In Love With Faizan Sheikh And Family’s Choreography on “Habibi”

Recently, actor Faizan Sheikh along with his family was spotted grooving on “Habibi” leaving their fans amazed. The dance was choreographed by Rabya Kulsoom who also runs a choreography YouTube Channel. Let’s have a look at the video!

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Muhammad Faizan Sheikh (@mfaizansk)

Advertisement

The fans were in love with the groovy and amazing dance steps on “Habibi” by Faizan and his family. The netizens took to the comments section to praise the family for their killer dance moves, have a look!

Fans In Love With Faizan Sheikh And Family’s Choreography on “Habibi”

Fans In Love With Faizan Sheikh And Family’s Choreography on “Habibi”

Fans In Love With Faizan Sheikh And Family’s Choreography on “Habibi”

Advertisement

Fans In Love With Faizan Sheikh And Family’s Choreography on “Habibi”

Fans In Love With Faizan Sheikh And Family’s Choreography on “Habibi”

Fans In Love With Faizan Sheikh And Family’s Choreography on “Habibi”

Fans In Love With Faizan Sheikh And Family’s Choreography on “Habibi”

Fans In Love With Faizan Sheikh And Family’s Choreography on “Habibi”

Advertisement

Fans In Love With Faizan Sheikh And Family’s Choreography on “Habibi”

Fans In Love With Faizan Sheikh And Family’s Choreography on “Habibi”

Advertisement

Fans In Love With Faizan Sheikh And Family’s Choreography on “Habibi”

Fans In Love With Faizan Sheikh And Family’s Choreography on “Habibi”

Also Read

Indian rapper Badshah is tripping over Asim Azhar’s new song ‘Habibi’
Indian rapper Badshah is tripping over Asim Azhar’s new song ‘Habibi’

Indian rapper Badshah praised Asim Azhar for his latest song 'Habibi.' Badshah...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Benedict Cumberbatch is ready for thriller series
Benedict Cumberbatch is ready for thriller series "Eric" on Netflix
Meghan Markle sparks divorce speculations with recent incidents
Meghan Markle sparks divorce speculations with recent incidents
Nysa Devgan laughs nonstop at a Mumbai event 
Nysa Devgan laughs nonstop at a Mumbai event 
Meghan Markle's suspicious absence from Oprah Winfrey's party
Meghan Markle's suspicious absence from Oprah Winfrey's party
Women reveals details of 'private encounter' with Prince Harry
Women reveals details of 'private encounter' with Prince Harry
Khloe Kardashian displays her physique transformation in chic catsuit
Khloe Kardashian displays her physique transformation in chic catsuit
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story