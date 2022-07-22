Fans in love with Faizain Sheikh and family’s choreography on song Habibi

Asim Azhar, one of Pakistan’s most talented and well-known singers, recently released “Habibi.

Asim Azhar, one of Pakistan’s most talented and well-known singers, recently released “Habibi,” which drew a lot of positive feedback from listeners and quickly reached millions of views on YouTube. The song was popular not just in Pakistan but also in Bollywood, where Badshah, an Indian rapper, was seen dancing to Asim’s most recent song, “Habibi.”

Recently, actor Faizan Sheikh along with his family was spotted grooving on “Habibi” leaving their fans amazed. The dance was choreographed by Rabya Kulsoom who also runs a choreography YouTube Channel. Let’s have a look at the video!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muhammad Faizan Sheikh (@mfaizansk)

The fans were in love with the groovy and amazing dance steps on “Habibi” by Faizan and his family. The netizens took to the comments section to praise the family for their killer dance moves, have a look!

