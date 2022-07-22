Fans laud Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling & more for carrying the action thriller

Film was an attempt by the OTT giant to launch their own spy franchise

according to the fan reaction on Twitter things did not turn out as planned.

Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Billy Bob Thornton, Rege-Jean Page, Dhanush and more all star in the film.

Advertisement

After The Gray Man, a highly-anticipated Netflix original, came out, fans took to Twitter to talk about the movie. The Russo brothers were in charge of directing the movie, which got a lot of attention for its cast, which included Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page, Dhanush, and others.

The espionage thriller’s extravagant action scenes and A-list ensemble tried to rival Mission Impossible or The Bourne Identity. Film synopsis: “Ryan Gosling plays Court Gentry, an ex-CIA officer known as The Gray Man. Gentry, code-named Sierra Six, is recruited by Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton) for a secret foreign mission. Gentry finds that a rescue crew sent to rescue him in Bangkok has been ordered to kill him. Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former CIA comrade, hunts Sierra Six across the world.”

The movie was a clear attempt by the OTT giant to start their own spy series, but fans’ reactions on Twitter show that things didn’t go as planned. Even though there were a lot of stars in the movie and a lot of people liked it, there were a lot of people who didn’t like it. Fans thought the movie’s ending was missing something because there was so much talk about it in the media. Scroll down to see some reviews from fans on social media.

Check out how Twitterati reacted to The Gray Man below:

Also Read Chris Evans determined to find life partner Chris Evans says finding a life partner is his "laser focus". The...