Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa are two brilliant, talented, and well-known actors. Millions of people adore them. Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa are currently too preoccupied with film promotions. The on-screen couple is busy in the songs’ launch events. First, they promoted the dance number Loota Re in front of a fully charged up crowd.

They performed their upbeat dance numbers. The couple is currently promoting their film’s slow number, which was sung by Ali Zafar. The couple gave numerous dance performances at various public gatherings. Examine the dances they performed at various public events.

Fans slammed the on-screen couple and expressed their outrage. They claimed that the two had gone completely insane in order to promote their upcoming film. Many fans claimed that they are promoting a film (titled Quaid E Azam) alongside their over-the-top dance performances. They didn’t like Mahira and Fahad’s exuberant body movements and clearly disapproved of them. Many fans have criticised Mahira for forgetting everything and acting childish while promoting her films. They claimed she was always in a dancing mood. Here are some responses.