Fans praises Fawad Khan’s character in ‘Ms. Marvel’

Fans praise Fawad Khan’s character in ‘Ms. Marvel’.

Fans are raving over Pakistan’s superstar Fawad Khan’s involvement in the fifth episode of the Disney+ online series “Ms. Marvel,” in which he finally made an appearance.

Fawad Khan is portraying a pre-partition period individual in this play. Mehwish Hayat, Samina Ahmed, and Nimra Buch, all Pakistani actors, are also playing significant roles in the Marvel series.

Social media admirers from both Pakistan and the other side of the border are adoring Fawad for his leading role.

One of the Twitter users wrote, “I’m too excited and giddy to even think clearly.”

Another person believes that Fawad has no justification for being so refined.

Fawad in the MCU is a day I never thought I’d see, but I loved every second of it, according to one of the users.

“Watch how charming he is on film. You guys, Fawad Khan in Ms. Marvel “One of the users tweeted something.

Disney+ is presently offering this series for streaming. Iman Vellani portrays the first Muslim lady superhero from Pakistan. She is being portrayed by Fawad as her great-grandfather Hassan.

On the other hand, series’ six-episode American television series that premiered on June 8, and will run until July 13, 2022. This series’ cast includes many celebrities from America and Pakistan, and Sajal Aly praised Nimra Bucha and Mehwish Hayat, who are also in the mini-series. As we all know, Mehwish is among the highest-paid actresses.

Ms. Marvel is an action-adventure, comedy, and coming-of-age film produced by Kevin Feige, Victoria Alonso, Sana Amanat, Adil and Bilal, and many others.

