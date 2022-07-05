Farah Khan says she wanted to leave her husband in first year of their marriage

Farah Kunder is an Indian actress.

She has been married to film editor Shirish Kunder since 2004.

Farah says she wanted to leave her husband in first year of their marriage.

Advertisement

Farah Khan Kunder is an Indian film director, actress, dancer, and choreographer who works predominantly in Hindi films.

Since 2004, Farah has been married to film editor Shirish Kunder. Now, the filmmaker and choreographer has said that the first year of their marriage was so hard for her that she thought about leaving their house. Farah is known for being funny, and she recently told the crew of Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti.

Farah said, “Mika is a very sensitive person, only a sorted girl can handle him. I feel that there is no standard age of getting married, you should marry when you find the right person. I wanted to run away in the first year of my marriage because it’s very difficult to adjust.”

Also Read Farah Khan posted another pic with Tripti Dimri in Croatia Farah Khan, is currently filming a song with Vicky Kaushal and Tripti...