Farah Yousaf, anchor’s bond with husband Iqrar-ul-Hassan’s first wife

Articles
Farah Yousaf’s bond with husband Iqrar-ul-Hassan’s first wife

Farah Yousaf is a well-known Pakistani news anchor and host who has up to this point worked with numerous illustrious news stations. Farah is well-known for being Iqrar-ul-second Hassan’s wife.

Iqrar is a well-known media personality, host, and journalist. Iqrar was formerly wed to journalist and host Qurat-ul-Ain. Pehlaaj, the couple’s son, is a blessing.

Farah, Iqrar-ul-second Hassan’s wife, recently took part in a “Daily Point” interview. During the discussion of her union with Iqrar, Farah said, “Sometimes such things happen which are not planned by us but it is God’s will.

In accordance with the legislation, getting married a second time is acceptable. You occasionally made these choices as a result of the environment.

I believe that everyone has the right to pursue their own interests. A man is burdened more because he must carry out justice. He has both society and God to answer to.

Regarding her interaction with Iqrar’s first wife, Farah continued, “First of all, I completely disagree with the term ‘Sautan.

There are many people in a family, so if you marry someone who is previously married and has children, you should understand that they are also a part of your family.

Your partnership won’t be able to survive if you start out thinking negatively. Nothing unpleasant will occur if you accept everyone with an open mind and optimistic outlook.

