Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani went to see Adele performance

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar married in February.

The couple is currently in London for the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival.

Farhan recently discussed his first date with Shibani in an interview.

Advertisement

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of the cutest couples around. The couple got married in a lovely ceremony in February, and they frequently post positive comments about one another on social media. The couple is currently in London for the British Summer Time Hyde Park, a music festival that takes place in London’s Hyde Park over the course of two or three weekends once a year.

In connection with that, The actor posted a few Instagram story clips from the music festival. Shibani is pictured in the first image relaxing in a park while wearing comfortable, casual clothing. The actor added the hashtag #BSTHYDEPARK.

In the second image, the couple is seen taking a selfie while beaming broadly at the camera. The third picture shows English singer Adele taking the stage at BST Hyde Park. “What a night, Adele,” was the caption Akhtar used for the story post.

The actor-filmmaker recently discussed his first date with Shibani in an interview, revealing that he barely spoke at all, which made the interaction awkward. Farhan began by stating that the ideal date for him involves the other person doing all the talking. He continued by saying that Shibani would attest to the same, and then he shared what his wife had to say about their first encounter. “It was very awkward. Shibani tells people how she could hear the sound of the cutlery cutting on the plate. It was so quiet. I wasn’t talking at all and she had run out of all the topics in her head. I didn’t say anything, “he told the media.

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar dated for almost 4 years before getting married. In addition to Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Saqib Saleem, Rhea Chakraborty, Amrita Arora, and directors Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Ashutosh Gowariker, the couple also had a vow-exchange ceremony. They made every effort to simplify the wedding. They held a party for their friends and family at their Mumbai home on February 21, the day they registered their marriage.

Check out the posts below:

Advertisement

Also Read Ms. Marvel: Farhan Akhtar’s short cameo sparks online memes Farhan Akhtar makes a cameo appearance as Waleed in episode 4 of...