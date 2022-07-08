Farhan Akhtar likes to work with Iron Man

Ms. Marvel is a coming-of-age tale about a Muslim teen who learns that she has superpowers.

Farhan Akhtar plays Waleed, the leader of the ancient order known as the Red Daggers.

The series is now available on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Farhan Akhtar made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the fourth episode of Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel, which is now available on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The actor’s performance as Waleed, the leader of the ancient order known as the Red Daggers, has been praised by Indian Marvel fans.

Farhan Akhtar compared joining the MCU to becoming a superhero. When asked about his initial thoughts after learning that he had been chosen to play Ms. Marvel by Marvel Studios, he remarked, “You automatically start feeling like a superhero when someone tells you that you are going to be part of the MCU.” I stood like a superhero, just missing my cape. ”

Additionally, the actor responded to some Marvel trivia questions. He replied, “As far as my memory serves me, Iron Man was the first MCU film I watched,” in response to the question about the first MCU movie or TV show he had seen. He responded, “That would be Iron Man.” I know, unfortunately, he is no longer with us, but if they could find a way, I’d like it to be him. ” The actor admits that, despite being a huge Iron Man fan, he thinks Doctor Strange’s abilities are really cool and would love to have them.

When asked to name three female Avengers in the span of ten seconds, The actor responded right away with Ms. Marvel, Captain Marvel, and Black Widow. In the rapid-fire questions, he also responded to the names of three MCU antagonists and six infinity stones.

Ms. Marvel is a coming-of-age tale about a Muslim teen who learns that she has superpowers and that her family’s history dates back to the 1947 India-Pakistan Partition, and it stars Pakistani-Canadian debutante Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan. Growing up in New Jersey, Kamala was an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction writer. She has a huge imagination and is a superhero megafan, especially Captain Marvel. Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, a two-time Oscar winner in the short documentary category, Meera Menon, and others have directed the series, which is nearing its conclusion. The series’ supporting cast, which includes Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Saagar Shaikh, and Rish Shah as Kamran, is diverse and exceptio*nally talented, in addition to Iman.

