Farhan Akhtar on Indian representation in Hollywood

Farhan Akhtar recently had his international acting debut with Ms. Marvel.

Filmmaker is pleased with how Indians are portrayed in the west.

The Don 2 director is currently working on a screenplay for his upcoming project, Don 3.

Farhan Akhtar recently hosted the Russo Brothers, along with his business partner Ritesh Sidhwani, at his residence.

The directors discussed their work, current trends in the Indian and international cinema industries, and the ability of streaming behemoths to spread content around the world.

Farhan, who recently had his international acting debut with Ms. Marvel, also discussed the topic of Indian performers going abroad. Actors across the nation have recently spoken out about the blending of the “north and south” film industry.

In an exclusive interview, on being asked about whether he foresees a time when actors could even swim across borders, he said, “Honestly, you are seeing the evolution yourself. How many actors or people from India were working in other parts of the world 10 or 15 years ago? You could count them on your fingertips. That has already changed. Irrfan was a great example, and Om Puri before him was another great example. Priyanka is doing exceedingly well and Alia is also doing a film now in Hollywood. So it is changing and I feel we have to be very grateful towards this push for diversity that’s happening within storytelling in the west. That plays a huge role and that is immediately inclusive.”

He also talked about his stint in Marvel as he said, “And that’s something I truly loved about Ms Marvel. That it’s about a Pakistani Muslim girl. To imagine that Marvel woud be making a story with her, and at the centre of it, is something very unique and new. And it was exciting to be a part of it.” He concluded by saying, “We are seeing the change happening and I am sure as time progresses we will see more cross pollination between the two movie making countries”.

According to Farhan’s responses, the ambitious filmmaker is pleased with how Indians are portrayed in the west and how inclusivity will enable cross-pollination of films, which in turn will produce a large audience base.

