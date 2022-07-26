Farhan Akhtar with his great-grandfather; Aditi Rao Hydari says ‘Whoa!!!!! So cool! #samesame’

Farhan Akhtar shared an edited photo of himself with his great-grandfather Muztar Khairabadi.

His wife Shibani Dandekar and his fans were quick to respond.

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari said, Whoa!!!!

Farhan Akhtar, an actor and filmmaker shared an edited photo of himself with his late great-grandfather, the Urdu poet Muztar Khairabadi, on Instagram on Monday.

Poet Khairabadi is sitting on a chair in the edited black-and-white photo, and Akhtar is standing next to him.

When Akhtar posted the picture, he wrote in the caption, “My family thinks I look like my great-grandfather, Muztar Khairabadi. What do you think?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

His wife Shibani Dandekar and his fans were quick to respond. Shibani liked how much he looked like his great-grandfather and wrote, “Twins.”

Also commenting on the post, Shibani’s sister and VJ Anusha Dandekar said, “Twins.”

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari said, “Whoa!!!! So cool! #samesame.”

Even Farhan, fans and followers agreed that he looks like his great-grandfather. “Absolutely,”

one fan said. “The resemblance is definitely uncanny,”

said another. “I thought it was a movie poster,” said another

Farhan Akhtar recently made his MCU debut with the mini-series Ms. Marvel. Even though his role was short, it was enough to make his fans happy. Talking about the series, he said that Hindi heroes have been doing what superheroes do for a long time.

“We as India’s film fraternity may not have huge spending power on VFX or budgets like the films in the west, but we need to up our game as the audience now has access to content from all over the world,” the actor-director-producer concluded.

Reports say that Farhan and his business partner, Ritesh Sidhwani, are talking to the Russo Brothers. Ritesh also threw a party in Mumbai for the Russo Brothers and invited people from the film industry. The Russo Brothers, on the other hand, told that they have talked with the two about developing a project.

