Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Farhan Saeed had fun chat with fans regarding drama Mere Humsafar

Farhan Saeed had fun chat with fans regarding drama Mere Humsafar

Articles
Advertisement
Farhan Saeed had fun chat with fans regarding drama Mere Humsafar

Farhan Saeed’s fun chat with fans regarding drama Mere Humsafar

Advertisement
  • Farhan Saeed had fun chat with fans regarding drama Mere Humsafar
  • Farhan Saeed has recently captured the spotlight and astounded many with his expert acting abilities.
  • Farhan also spoke with his followers during a private performance about the drama’s plot
Advertisement

Farhan Saeed has recently captured the spotlight and astounded many with his expert acting abilities. He has received a lot of affection and acclaim for his role as Hamza in Mere Humsafar.

The Sajni singer is experiencing unprecedented success and stardom. He recently engaged in a pleasant conversation with fans regarding his serial during his performance at a show.

Mere Humsafar, a drama series, is breaking all the records. The internet is going crazy about Hamza and Hala’s sweet love story, and the TRPs are rising. Farhan Saeed and Hania Aamir’s sizzling chemistry has fans raving.

Mere Humsafar is a television program created by Qasim Ali Mureed and Humayun Saeed under the auspices of Six Sigma Plus. Along with Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Samina Ahmed, Zoya Nasir, and Tara Mahmood playing supporting parts, it stars Hania Amir and Farhan Saeed in the key roles.

The drama story is chock-full of fun, romance, and feelings. It also emphasizes how much the environment affects how people behave. Many people around the world have huge husband and wife ambitions because of the way Hamza protects Hala.

But recently, as Mere Humsafar draws to an end, the 28th episode debuted. Hala’s mother-in-law Shahjahan (Saba Hameed), who is out to sabotage Hamza and Hala’s relationship, has mercilessly exposed her daughter-in-law Hala’s love and hate feud with Khurram.

Advertisement

Farhan also spoke with his followers during a private performance about the drama’s plot as it is driving them crazy. In response to his question concerning Hala and Hamza, which revealed that the majority of the audience members were on Hala’s side, he playedfully reacted, “Get lost”.

Also Read

Farhan Saeed reveals his fake marriage story
Farhan Saeed reveals his fake marriage story

Farhan Saeed is a charismatic rock performer who also excels as an...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
'The Witcher' greenlights season 4 and 5 to be filmed back to back
'The Witcher' greenlights season 4 and 5 to be filmed back to back
Experts Believes Prince Harry's ability to deliver creative insults chef's kiss
Experts Believes Prince Harry's ability to deliver creative insults chef's kiss
Jennifer Coolidge is detailing how she used some of her harshest critiques to get laughs
Jennifer Coolidge is detailing how she used some of her harshest critiques to get laughs
Expert claims Prince Harry has ' More leaks than the Titanic'
Expert claims Prince Harry has ' More leaks than the Titanic'
Meghan Markle's 'warmest' connection with one royal turned cool
Meghan Markle's 'warmest' connection with one royal turned cool
Machine Gun Kelly been on a
Machine Gun Kelly been on a "journey of self-worth"
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story