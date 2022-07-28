Farhan Saeed had fun chat with fans regarding drama Mere Humsafar

Farhan also spoke with his followers during a private performance about the drama’s plot

Farhan Saeed has recently captured the spotlight and astounded many with his expert acting abilities. He has received a lot of affection and acclaim for his role as Hamza in Mere Humsafar.

The Sajni singer is experiencing unprecedented success and stardom. He recently engaged in a pleasant conversation with fans regarding his serial during his performance at a show.

Mere Humsafar, a drama series, is breaking all the records. The internet is going crazy about Hamza and Hala’s sweet love story, and the TRPs are rising. Farhan Saeed and Hania Aamir’s sizzling chemistry has fans raving.

Mere Humsafar is a television program created by Qasim Ali Mureed and Humayun Saeed under the auspices of Six Sigma Plus. Along with Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Samina Ahmed, Zoya Nasir, and Tara Mahmood playing supporting parts, it stars Hania Amir and Farhan Saeed in the key roles.

The drama story is chock-full of fun, romance, and feelings. It also emphasizes how much the environment affects how people behave. Many people around the world have huge husband and wife ambitions because of the way Hamza protects Hala.

But recently, as Mere Humsafar draws to an end, the 28th episode debuted. Hala’s mother-in-law Shahjahan (Saba Hameed), who is out to sabotage Hamza and Hala’s relationship, has mercilessly exposed her daughter-in-law Hala’s love and hate feud with Khurram.

Farhan also spoke with his followers during a private performance about the drama’s plot as it is driving them crazy. In response to his question concerning Hala and Hamza, which revealed that the majority of the audience members were on Hala’s side, he playedfully reacted, “Get lost”.

