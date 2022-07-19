Farhan Saeed reveals his fake marriage story

Farhan Saeed is a charismatic rock performer who also excels as an actor. He has flawlessly demonstrated his abilities in each and every role. Farhan is first and foremost a family man, and over the years, we have frequently observed him spending time with either his own or his wife’s family.

Therefore, Farhan once got into trouble with his mother when she unexpectedly called and inquired about a girl by the name of “Sania.” She claimed that some Sania had accused Farhan and her of being Nikkahfied on Facebook and requested that Farhan simply give her the whole truth. Farhan responded with a funny request for his mother to stop using social media and to stop responding to strangers.

