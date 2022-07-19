Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Farhan Saeed reveals his fake marriage story

Farhan Saeed reveals his fake marriage story

Articles
Advertisement
Farhan Saeed reveals his fake marriage story

‘Do not argue with illiterate:’ says Farhan Saeed

Advertisement

Farhan Saeed is a charismatic rock performer who also excels as an actor. He has flawlessly demonstrated his abilities in each and every role. Farhan is first and foremost a family man, and over the years, we have frequently observed him spending time with either his own or his wife’s family.

Farhan Saeed Shares His Fake Nikkah Story

Therefore, Farhan once got into trouble with his mother when she unexpectedly called and inquired about a girl by the name of “Sania.” She claimed that some Sania had accused Farhan and her of being Nikkahfied on Facebook and requested that Farhan simply give her the whole truth. Farhan responded with a funny request for his mother to stop using social media and to stop responding to strangers.

Also Read

Farhan Saeed talks about his bonding with Hania Aamir
Farhan Saeed talks about his bonding with Hania Aamir

The singer and actor Farhan Saeed discussed his professional relationships with co-stars...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Komal Rizvi Criticize By Public Over Dancing On Besharam Rang
Komal Rizvi Criticize By Public Over Dancing On Besharam Rang
Wednesday Addams actress Lisa Loring dies at 64
Wednesday Addams actress Lisa Loring dies at 64
Iffat Omar Slams Ishaq Dar For Using Religion After Failing
Iffat Omar Slams Ishaq Dar For Using Religion After Failing
Dur-e-Fishan Shares Her No-Filter Sun-Kissed Pictures
Dur-e-Fishan Shares Her No-Filter Sun-Kissed Pictures
Adele shares shocking revelation says,
Adele shares shocking revelation says, "My father once placed trash bag over my head"
Nazish Jahangir Reflects Glamour In Recent Photos
Nazish Jahangir Reflects Glamour In Recent Photos
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story