Farhan Saeed talks about his bonding with Hania Aamir

The singer and actor Farhan Saeed discussed his professional relationships with co-stars Hania Aamir, Iqra Aziz, and wife Urwa Hocane. When it comes to his co-stars, Saeed revealed what is most important to him.

“The only thing I focus on when it comes to heroines is that their vibes and energy should be positive, not only with me, but overall, then I think I’ll click,” he said.

“Until now, all the heroines have been good to me, whether it’s Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir, or even Urwa Hocane, they’re all very nice people anyway, but I really like unproblematic attitude, otherwise inner peace gets disrupted and I have problems connecting with them,” Farhan added.

Also Read Farhan Saeed Reveals That He Received A Bollywood Offer Mere Humsafar is a global phenomenon, with each episode trending in many...

During the interview, he focuses on the positive vibes and energy he gets from his co-stars during shootings and told how he finds it difficult to have conversations with them because of the vibes he gets from them.

Farhan Saeed Butt is a Pakistani singer-songwriter, actor, music video director, and entrepreneur. Saeed is the former lead vocalist of the Pakistani band Jal and is the owner of the restaurant Cafe Rock in Lahore.