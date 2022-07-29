Advertisement
Faris Shafi collabs with Talal Qureshi for a song

Faris Shafi collabs with Talal Qureshi for a song

Articles
Faris Shafi collabs with Talal Qureshi for a song

Faris Shafi collabs with Talal Qureshi for a song

  • Faris Shafi has dropped a song in collaboration with Talal Qureshi
  • The music video has a super nostalgic feel. With a color-graded frame set in an abandoned broken space,
  • Despite many having a love-hate relationship with Faris Shafi, listeners adore his most recent hit song with Talal Qureshi.
Despite many having a love-hate relationship with Faris Shafi, listeners adore his most recent hit song with Talal Qureshi.

Why did he choose to do this now?

“You can’t figure me out,” as he says in the song.

It’s a combination of minds racing and our funny bones being tickled.

 

Meanwhile, the music video has a super nostalgic feel. With a color-graded frame set in an abandoned broken space, multiple screens, and neon-sepia color. This will really ‘scene music’ feel from back in the early 2000s.

Some even welcomed the single as a distraction from the current political situation.

The Nazar singer is on a roll this year with hit after hit. From his Coke Studio collab with his sister Meesha Shafi, Muaziz Sarif. To the unexpected single, Hum.

