Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fawad Khan returns to the television screens after 9 years

Fawad Khan returns to the television screens after 9 years

Articles
Advertisement
Fawad Khan returns to the television screens after 9 years

Fawad Khan returns to the television screens after 9 years

Advertisement
  • Fawad Khan played Asher Hussain from Humsafar, Zaroon from Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Hassan from Dastaan.
  • Numm was his first appearance on television in nine years.
  • He will appear in many high-profile movies this year, including The Legend of Maula Jatt.
Advertisement

People are still daydreaming about the Fawad Khan era of television while singing Woh Humsafar Tha and humming Zindagi Gulzar Hai. Every time Fawad Khan appeared on our television screens, whether as Asher Hussain from Humsafar, Zaroon from Zindagi Gulzar Hai, or Hassan from Dastaan, he captured our hearts.

After then, Fawad departed for Bollywood, and ever since, we have only sometimes seen him. But in Mahira Khan and Adnan Sarwar’s Baarwan Khiladi, in which Fawad Khan had a starring role, the actor will shine once more on Pakistani television.

We will now be able to watch the show on Express Entertainment after it originally appeared on Tapmad. Fawad portrays an ex-cricketer who failed to succeed in life and helps Danyal Zafar along the way. Fans of Fawad Khan will enjoy seeing him on their televisions once more.

Numm, Fawad’s most recent effort was his first appearance on television in nine years. In that one, Fawad was paired with Sania Saeed. This year, Fawad will appear in many high-profile movies, including The Legend of Maula Jatt and the upcoming Money Back Guarantee.

Also Read

Fans praises Fawad Khan’s character in Ms. Marvel
Fans praises Fawad Khan’s character in Ms. Marvel

Fans praise Fawad Khan's character in 'Ms. Marvel'. Fawad Khan is portraying...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
When Rahul Roy referred to himself as the
When Rahul Roy referred to himself as the "OG" Aashiqui boy
Lisa Rinna knows she will be missed at 'RHOBH'
Lisa Rinna knows she will be missed at 'RHOBH'
Christine Brown dating after her split with Kody Brown
Christine Brown dating after her split with Kody Brown
Jennifer Aniston is being pursued by Harry Styles
Jennifer Aniston is being pursued by Harry Styles "relentlessly"
Lisa Rinna shows her boxers and top during Lakers game
Lisa Rinna shows her boxers and top during Lakers game
Prince Harry, Prince William reunion at coronation in trouble
Prince Harry, Prince William reunion at coronation in trouble
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story