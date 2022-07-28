Fawad Khan returns to the television screens after 9 years

Fawad Khan played Asher Hussain from Humsafar, Zaroon from Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Hassan from Dastaan.

Numm was his first appearance on television in nine years.

He will appear in many high-profile movies this year, including The Legend of Maula Jatt.

People are still daydreaming about the Fawad Khan era of television while singing Woh Humsafar Tha and humming Zindagi Gulzar Hai. Every time Fawad Khan appeared on our television screens, whether as Asher Hussain from Humsafar, Zaroon from Zindagi Gulzar Hai, or Hassan from Dastaan, he captured our hearts.

After then, Fawad departed for Bollywood, and ever since, we have only sometimes seen him. But in Mahira Khan and Adnan Sarwar’s Baarwan Khiladi, in which Fawad Khan had a starring role, the actor will shine once more on Pakistani television.

We will now be able to watch the show on Express Entertainment after it originally appeared on Tapmad. Fawad portrays an ex-cricketer who failed to succeed in life and helps Danyal Zafar along the way. Fans of Fawad Khan will enjoy seeing him on their televisions once more.

Numm, Fawad’s most recent effort was his first appearance on television in nine years. In that one, Fawad was paired with Sania Saeed. This year, Fawad will appear in many high-profile movies, including The Legend of Maula Jatt and the upcoming Money Back Guarantee.

