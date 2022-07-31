Feroze Khan and Ushna Shah sparked a lot of dating rumours

The duo is making headlines these days for their iconic drama Habs.

Recently they were spotted together on a trailer launch and vacationing in Dubai that rose a lot of questions and speculations.

Feroze Khan and Ushna Shah are one of the most #1 on screen couples in the business.

They have their fans stuck to the screens. Both have done several hit projects together and a great deal of fans love to watch them as a team be it on-screen or reality.

Consistently we seen the powerful team together at occasions or making some quality memories together.

There have been dating bits of hearsay’s circling the web moreover.

Yet, recently, the Parizaad entertainer uncovered her relationship with the well known favorable to golf player Hamza Amin who is the child of Taimur Hassan Amin, Chairman of the Asia Pacific Golf Federation.

Furthermore, the Khuda Aur Mohabbat entertainer additionally appear to be extremely content with his significant other Alizeh.

The #1 on-screen two or three the Hollywood was spotted having a dining experience in an eatery in Dubai.

Yet rather left netizens in anger, they estimated that the couple isn’t with their significant others yet celebrating alone together, which certainly highlights them dating.

Individuals regurgitated a great deal of disdain over Feroze Khan and Ushna. We have collected blended public responses.

Take a look;

On the work front. The Habs couple is adored by a lot of people. The show is a mix of sentiment, feeling, diversion, and rush.

The story is around two darlings attempting to defeat what is going on and to outperform the mistaken assumptions brought about by the lamentable occasions and individuals around.