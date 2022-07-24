Filming on “2 Days & 1 Night” stopped after Kim Jong Min contracts Covid

Kim Jong Un carries coffin at N. Korean military officer’s funeral
The fourth season of 2 Days & 1 Night has been put on hold because Kim Jong Min tested positive for COVID-19.
Kim Jong-min, a South Korean singer and media figure, tested positive for COVID-19, according to the production team of the KBS TV show 2 Days & 1 Night.
Kim Jong-min complained of feeling unwell and having a slight sore throat on July 22. He decided to take a quick antigen test as a result, and COVID-19 was subsequently identified.
Due to Kim Jong Min’s diagnosis, 2 Days & 1 Night has had to stop filming; fortunately, all of the other cast members had negative tests.
The Koyote’s agency released the following statement:
“On July 23, our artist Kim Jong Min was diagnosed with COVID-19. On July 22, Kim Jong Min developed symptoms of a mild sore throat on the filming set of “2 Days & 1 Night,” so he used a self-test kit for COVID-19, and he tested positive.
“Kim Jong Min has currently halted all scheduled activities and is focusing on treatment in self-quarantine.”
