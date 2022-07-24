Filming on “2 Days & 1 Night” stopped after Kim Jong Min contracts Covid

Filming on “2 Days & 1 Night” is stopped after Kim Jong Min contracts Covid

KBS 2TV’s “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4” has halted filming due to Kim Jong Min testing positive for COVID-19.

On July 22, Kim Jong Min developed a mild sore throat on the set of “2 Days & 1 Night,” and after he underwent PCR testing

His results came back positive the following day.

Advertisement

The fourth season of 2 Days & 1 Night has been put on hold because Kim Jong Min tested positive for COVID-19.

Also Read Kim Jong Un carries coffin at N. Korean military officer’s funeral Without a mask North Korean state media stated Monday that Kim Jong...

Kim Jong-min, a South Korean singer and media figure, tested positive for COVID-19, according to the production team of the KBS TV show 2 Days & 1 Night.

Kim Jong-min complained of feeling unwell and having a slight sore throat on July 22. He decided to take a quick antigen test as a result, and COVID-19 was subsequently identified.

Due to Kim Jong Min’s diagnosis, 2 Days & 1 Night has had to stop filming; fortunately, all of the other cast members had negative tests.

The Koyote’s agency released the following statement:

Advertisement

Also Read Kim Jong Un may greet Biden upon visit South Korea North Korea appears to be planning to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile...

“On July 23, our artist Kim Jong Min was diagnosed with COVID-19. On July 22, Kim Jong Min developed symptoms of a mild sore throat on the filming set of “2 Days & 1 Night,” so he used a self-test kit for COVID-19, and he tested positive.

“Kim Jong Min has currently halted all scheduled activities and is focusing on treatment in self-quarantine.”