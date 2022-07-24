Advertisement
Filming on “2 Days & 1 Night” stopped after Kim Jong Min contracts Covid

Articles
Filming on “2 Days & 1 Night” is stopped after Kim Jong Min contracts Covid

  • KBS 2TV’s “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4” has halted filming due to Kim Jong Min testing positive for COVID-19.
  • On July 22, Kim Jong Min developed a mild sore throat on the set of “2 Days & 1 Night,” and after he underwent PCR testing
  • His results came back positive the following day.
The fourth season of 2 Days & 1 Night has been put on hold because Kim Jong Min tested positive for COVID-19.

Kim Jong-min, a South Korean singer and media figure, tested positive for COVID-19, according to the production team of the KBS TV show 2 Days & 1 Night.

Kim Jong-min complained of feeling unwell and having a slight sore throat on July 22. He decided to take a quick antigen test as a result, and COVID-19 was subsequently identified.

Due to Kim Jong Min’s diagnosis, 2 Days & 1 Night has had to stop filming; fortunately, all of the other cast members had negative tests.

The Koyote’s agency released the following statement:

“On July 23, our artist Kim Jong Min was diagnosed with COVID-19. On July 22, Kim Jong Min developed symptoms of a mild sore throat on the filming set of “2 Days & 1 Night,” so he used a self-test kit for COVID-19, and he tested positive.

“Kim Jong Min has currently halted all scheduled activities and is focusing on treatment in self-quarantine.”

