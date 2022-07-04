Fitness freak Sara Ali Khan flaunts her toned body in a black crop top

Sara Ali Khan is a social butterfly who posts gorgeous images of her life.

The actress is a fitness fanatic who motivates followers.

She’s on holiday in London with some close friends.

Sara Ali Khan posts a social butterfly, and she often gives her followers a peek into her life with beautiful photos. The actress is also a fitness fanatic who often inspires her fans through her fitness journey. She is currently on vacation in London with a few of her close friends, and she shared a picture of herself working out while on vacation.

After her workout, she posted pictures to her Instagram account that gave everyone major fitness goals. Pictures of Sara show her posing in a gym while wearing a black athleisure outfit with a cap and training gloves to show off her abs. Behind her, you can see a wall with “That’s a Wrap” written in neon. In the second picture, she is posing in front of a graffiti wall while drinking a drink after working out. She is wearing a white jacket and matching athletic shoes to finish off her gym look. The actress wrote in the caption, “You don’t take a vacation from working out, you vacation TO work out!”

On the work front, the actress was seen filming “Gaslight” with Vikrant Massey, and she just finished filming a project with Vicky Kaushal that doesn’t have a name yet.

