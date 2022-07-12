Florence Pugh slams criticism of her see-through dress

Florence Pugh took to social media to defend her physique and appeal for “respect”.

She shared a lengthy caption on Instagram to defend her physique.

Florence Pugh turned to social media with fury after facing backlash for donning a sheer, hot pink Valentino gown at the brand’s haute couture shows in Rome, Italy.

Advertisement

Following the event to promote the autumn 2022–23 collection at the city’s renowned Piazza di Spagna, the 26-year-old “Don’t Worry Darling” diva shared a lengthy caption on Instagram to not only defend her physique but to also appeal for “respect” for all people.

“Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it,” she wrote to her seven million followers. “Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing. I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during or even now after.”

Also Read Florence Pugh Wishes Boyfriend Zach Braff In A ‘Sweet’ Way On Birthday Florence Pugh paid sweet tribute to her boyfriend Zach Braff on his...

Layers of tulle were draped across Pugh’s chest as she wore a vibrant pink dress with a halter neckline and no undergarments. The waist was tightened, and a voluminous skirt of identical material billowed to the floor.

“What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see,” she continued. “It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be. Thankfully, I’ve come to terms with the intricacies of my body that make me, me. I’m happy with all of the ‘flaws’ that I couldn’t bear to look at when I was 14.”

The Oscar nominee added: “I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it. What’s more concerning is…. Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. Is. So. Terrifying.”

Advertisement

The “Little Women” star noted that she was grateful to grow up “in a household with very strong, powerful, curvy women” and found “power in the creases of our body.”