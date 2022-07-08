Former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell appeals for her conviction.

Disgraced former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has appealed her conviction and 20-year sentence for aiding financier Jeffrey Epstein in s******y abusing minors, court document.

According to the docket, her attorney Bobbi Sternheim submitted the appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit last week.

Although Maxwell’s attorneys had previously asserted that a juror was biased in the verdict, the paper did not go into detail regarding their arguments for overturning the conviction.

Additionally, her defence team has maintained that some of the victims were older than the legal drinking age in some of the states where the assault took place.

The late British newspaper mogul Robert Maxwell’s Oxford-educated daughter was found guilty on five of six counts, including the most serious one for trafficking kids in s**, in the latter part of last year.

When she handed down Maxwell’s sentence last week, New York judge Alison Nathan referred to the 60-year-crimes old’s as “heinous and predatory.”

During Maxwell’s high-profile trial, her attorneys unsuccessfully argued that prosecutors had only targeted their client because Epstein had eluded justice.

The 66-year-old money manager committed suicide by hanging himself in a New York prison in 2019 while awaiting his own sex crimes trial.

Prince Andrew of Britain, Donald Trump, a former US president and real estate magnate, and the Clinton family were once members of Maxwell’s inner circle.

Earlier, former officer revealed Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell’s close connection.

Prince Andrew’s relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell is coming under intense scrutiny after the socialite was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex trafficking underage girls for billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

