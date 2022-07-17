Gabriel Leone joins Adam Driver’s new film cast.

Gabriel Leone will star alongside Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz, and Shailene Woodley in “Ferrari,” directed by Michael Mann.

The film is about Enzo Ferrari, a former race car driver who became a wealthy businessman.

According to the media, filming will commence on August 1.

The film stars Adam Driver as the protagonist and Shailene as the woman in his life. Enzo Ferrari, a former race car driver who became a wealthy businessman, is trying to avoid going bankrupt by winning the Mille Miglia. This is a tough 1,000-mile race in which famous carmakers compete for bragging rights while their drivers go 180 miles per hour around curves.

According to the news, Ferrari and Laura, his wife and business partner, fight as their marriage fall apart after the death of their son and the rise of another possible heir.

According to the media, Leone portrays Alfonso De Portago, one of Ferrari’s driving stars and the embodiment of dangerous drivers from that era. He was a handsome and affluent Spanish aristocrat who captivated Europe’s fancy and was a favorite to win the Mille Miglia; yet, his results altered the course of the race in an unexpected way. STX Entertainment holds worldwide distribution rights.

Mann will film ‘Ferrari’ from a story written by himself and Troy Kennedy Martin, based on Brock Yates’ book ‘Enzo Ferrari-The Man and the Machine’. Mann is also producing with P.J. van Sandwijk, John Lesher, Lars Sylvestre, Thorsten Schumacher, and Gareth West through their company Moto Productions. Niels Juul is the executive producer.

