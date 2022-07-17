Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Gabriel Leone joins Adam Driver’s new film cast

Gabriel Leone joins Adam Driver’s new film cast

Articles
Advertisement
Gabriel Leone joins Adam Driver’s new film cast

Gabriel Leone joins Adam Driver’s new film cast.

Advertisement
  • Gabriel Leone will star alongside Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz, and Shailene Woodley in “Ferrari,” directed by Michael Mann.
  • The film is about Enzo Ferrari, a former race car driver who became a wealthy businessman.
  • According to the media, filming will commence on August 1.
Advertisement

Gabriel Leone will star alongside Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz, and Shailene Woodley in “Ferrari,” directed by Michael Mann. According to the media, filming will commence on August 1 in Italy.

The film stars Adam Driver as the protagonist and Shailene as the woman in his life. Enzo Ferrari, a former race car driver who became a wealthy businessman, is trying to avoid going bankrupt by winning the Mille Miglia. This is a tough 1,000-mile race in which famous carmakers compete for bragging rights while their drivers go 180 miles per hour around curves.

Also Read

Landon Barker and Charli D’Amelio enjoy a night out
Landon Barker and Charli D’Amelio enjoy a night out

Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker started dating last month. Travis Barker's son...

According to the news, Ferrari and Laura, his wife and business partner, fight as their marriage fall apart after the death of their son and the rise of another possible heir.

According to the media, Leone portrays Alfonso De Portago, one of Ferrari’s driving stars and the embodiment of dangerous drivers from that era. He was a handsome and affluent Spanish aristocrat who captivated Europe’s fancy and was a favorite to win the Mille Miglia; yet, his results altered the course of the race in an unexpected way. STX Entertainment holds worldwide distribution rights.

Mann will film ‘Ferrari’ from a story written by himself and Troy Kennedy Martin, based on Brock Yates’ book ‘Enzo Ferrari-The Man and the Machine’. Mann is also producing with P.J. van Sandwijk, John Lesher, Lars Sylvestre, Thorsten Schumacher, and Gareth West through their company Moto Productions. Niels Juul is the executive producer.

Advertisement

Also Read

Kristen Stewart expected with her first child when she was 22
Kristen Stewart expected with her first child when she was 22

Kristen Stewart rose to stardom with the Twilight series. During this time,...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Alan Cumming joins hands with Prince Harry, attacks royals family
Alan Cumming joins hands with Prince Harry, attacks royals family
Kanye West's former legal team fails to satisfy court regarding paper ads
Kanye West's former legal team fails to satisfy court regarding paper ads
Prince Harry describes his journey to becoming 'naughty'
Prince Harry describes his journey to becoming 'naughty'
Expert advices Prince Harry to apologize and move back with royals
Expert advices Prince Harry to apologize and move back with royals
King Charles won't attack Prince Harry and Meghan's titles: Experts
King Charles won't attack Prince Harry and Meghan's titles: Experts
Prince Harry reveals Princess Diana hated their nanny
Prince Harry reveals Princess Diana hated their nanny
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story