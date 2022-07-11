George RR Martin says Winds Of Winter is different from Game of Thrones 

The author is ready to dish.

George RR Martin: “Not all of the characters who survived until the end of Game of Thrones will survive”.

When will The Winds Of Winter be released and what is its plot? The author is ready to dish.

While House Of The Dragon is rapidly approaching its release date, a Jon Snow spin-off starring Kit Harrington has been given the go-ahead, and there are many other developments in Westeros, there is still a great deal of interest in the writings of George RR Martin.

Up until the end of season 5, Game of Thrones followed George RR Martin’s writing, and season 6 featured a story that was written specifically for the show and was not adapted from any books. The books currently end where Jon Snow was killed by Castle Rock’s brother. The most important thing right now is how Martin plans to organize his story and how it will end.

The hate for Game of Thrones Season 8 and how the season’s finale left a bad taste in most people’s mouths everywhere. The author, George RR Martin, has now made the decision to reveal the outcome of Winds Of Winter and how it will differ greatly from the television adaptation.

When referring to his upcoming book, George RR Martin wrote, “What I have noticed more and more of late, however, is my gardening is taking me further and further away from the television series. Yes, some of the things you saw on HBO in Game of Thrones you will also see in The Winds of Winter, but much of the rest will be quite different.“

The author continued by saying that even the deaths would differ. “One thing I can say, in general, enough terms that I will not be spoiling anything: Not all of the characters who survived until the end of Game of Thrones will survive until the end of A Song of Ice and Fire, and not all of the characters who died in Game of Thrones will die in A Song of Ice and Fire,” George RR Martin said in his conclusion.

