Gilla Band announce new album and share new song, ‘Eight Fivers’

Gilla Band, who were previously called Girl Band, have today (July 14) unveiled details of a new album.

Rough Trade will release “Most Normal” on October 8, and the band has just unveiled the album’s lead single, “Eight Fivers.”

You can view the animated music video for the song, which was directed by Ruben Hernandez and Mortis Studios, below.

In a statement regarding the new song, singer Data Keily said: “‘Eight Fivers’ is about feeling socially constrained and out of touch with present situations.

“Never fitting in and kind of proud of it. Stuck with what I have and happy for it. Being grateful and not fashionable, self-conscious and too aware of what is lacking. Accepting that jealousy has played a big role in my life but trying not to feed into it.”

The group changed its name in November of last year and issued an apology to “anyone who has been hurt or affected” by their “misgendered name.”

The band said in a statement at the time: “We are changing our name. We will no longer be performing or releasing records under the name Girl Band. We apologise for choosing a misgendered name in the first place and to anyone who has been hurt or affected by it.”

They went on to explain that the name “was chosen without much thought, from a place of naivety and ignorance.

“We had no grasp of the weight of it at the time and in the past few years have found it impossible to justify or explain this choice.”

“Regardless of our intention the effect of the name has been damaging to individuals. To try and negate any unfortunate role we’ve played in propagating a culture of non inclusivity in music or otherwise, we have decided to change it,” the statement added.

The Talkies, the most recent album by Gilla Band, was released in 2019. 2020 saw the release of the live album “Live At Vicar Street.”