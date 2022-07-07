God of War Ragnarok latest trailer has sparked speculation about Fenrir

Fenrir was mentioned in Norse mythology but did not appear in the previous game.

In mythology, Fenrir is the son of Loki, which we now know is Atreus’ second name.

God of War Ragnarok will be released on November 9, 2022.

Advertisement

God of War fans believes they discovered Fenrir in the latest God of War Ragnarok video.

Santa Monica Studio, the creator of God of War Ragnarok, released a new video and finally announced the release date for its impending sequel yesterday. One of the highlights of this new teaser was how fantastic Kratos and Atreus’ quest looked in the CGI film and the terrifying wolf that appeared near the finish of the short trailer.

Those familiar with Norse mythology and God of War will recognise this intriguing new character. If you prefer to stay in the dark or haven’t played the final God of War title from 2018, we recommend you don’t read any further due to potential spoilers.

Also Read God of War: Ragnarok is releasing on PlayStation 5 God of War: Ragnarok is getting released on the PlayStation in 2022,...

So, who exactly is the wolf? A lot of Twitter(opens in new tab) and Reddit(opens in new tab) people have speculated that the gigantic creature is Fenrir, a key figure in Norse mythology. Fenrir was mentioned in triptychs and parts of Mimir’s tales but did not appear in the previous game. In mythology, Fenrir is the son of Loki, which we now know is Atreus’ second name thanks to God of War 2018.

Fenrir is one of Loki’s three children, the others being Jormungandr, who featured in the previous game, and Hel. We’re not clear how Atreus is able to meet his children at this stage, given that he’s only a boy, but it appears that Fenrir will arrive in the long-awaited sequel.

In case you missed it yesterday, God of War Ragnarok will be released on November 9, 2022, putting an end to all of the God of War Ragnarok reveal drama. There is not only the ordinary version of the game to look forward to, but also the deluxe version – nicknamed the Jötnar edition – which includes a slew of goodies such as Thor’s hammer. The only item missing is the actual game disc, which is strange.

Also Read Taliban leader issues warning to foreigners not to meddle in Afghan affairs Taliban's supreme leader Mawlawi Haibatullah Akhundzada speaks at a gathering of Islamic...