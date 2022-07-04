Gorr’s look was changed to avoid comparisons with villain, Taika Waititi

Director Taika Waititi announced Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher’s appearance.

The Gorr seen in the teaser and video has drawn criticism.

Gorr’s visage underwent the most changes for the movie.

Director Taika Waititi announced that Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher has a different appearance in the movie than in the books in order to avoid similarities with Voldemort from the Harry Potter series, Thor Love and Thunder.

The God of Thunder returns to the MCU in Thor: Love and Thunder, the upcoming Marvel film, for his fourth solo journey. And this time, Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher, who is playing Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, is a difficult adversary.

The Gorr seen in the teaser and video has drawn criticism from fans because it differs significantly from the way the creature appears in Marvel Comics.

Gorr is more muscular and virtually always nude in the comics. While those elements were altered for practical reasons, Gorr’s visage underwent the most changes for the movie. In contrast to the comics, where Gorr lacked a nose, Gorr appears practically human in the movie. Taika claimed he didn’t want to be compared to Voldemort, the well-known Harry Potter villain who was likewise pallid and lacked a nose.

Taika stated of Gorr in an interview with IGN, “Unfortunately, his visage in the comics does kind of resemble Voldemort. Therefore, “People are just going to make that link.”

Christian Bale already discussed the reason the movie version of the character isn’t as muscular as the comic book version. He had added, “I was coming off of a film where it had been necessary to be sort of fairly deficient in muscle.”

