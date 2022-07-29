GOT7’s BamBam confirms release of new solo album

Advertisement
  • BamBam has shared a long-awaited update on his upcoming solo project.
  • The next solo album by GOT7’s BamBam has been announced during an interview with the Philippine press.

Bandwagon Asia quotes BamBam as saying, “I’m working on my next album right now. This time, the idea isn’t that great, and my company is currently working on a big project with it.

“I’m really looking forward to it so I hope you guys will too,” he added.

It would be BamBam’s second solo record of 2022 if the planned album were to be released this year, following the debut of mini-album B in January.

His second solo mini album, B, was a follow-up to his first, riBBon, which was released in June 2021.

After GOT7 left their longtime management company JYP Entertainment in January of last year, this album was the group’s first to be marked for release under the label of Abyss Company.

