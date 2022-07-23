Grace Jones’ song with Beyonce years after flaying Destiny’s Child star.

Jones is one of the names working with Queen Bey on the record

The 40-year-old chart-topping star’s 2016 release of Lemonade was her most recent full-length solo album.

Advertisement

Grace Jones’ song with Beyonce years after flaying Destiny’s Child star. Fans of Beyonce are eagerly awaiting her soon-to-be-released seventh solo studio album, Renaissance.

However, they may be surprised to learn that music legend Grace Jones is one of the names working with Queen Bey on the record despite criticising younger singers for copying her and putting money before music a few years ago. The 40-year-old chart-topping star’s 2016 release of Lemonade was her most recent full-length solo album.

Fans are currently counting down the seconds before the release of Renaissance, her new album, which will happen this coming Friday.

However, the addition of 74-year-old Grace to the record may come as a surprise given that she will appear on the song “Move.”

When Grace’s autobiography, I’ll Never Write My Memoirs, was published in 2015, she had some previously unkind things to say about Beyonce as well as a number of other female performers.

She made the following statement in the book: “Trends appear, and others tell you to follow that trend.

Advertisement

There are a lot of people telling you to “be like Sasha Fierce” right now (Beyonce).

“Become Miley Cyrus-like. Take after Rihanna. Become Lady Gaga-like. Be like Sia and Rita Ora. Imitate Madonna. Except insofar as they already are like me, I cannot be like them.

When Grace’s autobiography, I’ll Never Write My Memoirs, was published in 2015, she had some previously unkind things to say about Beyonce as well as a number of other female performers.

She made the following statement in the book: “Trends appear, and others tell you to follow that trend.

There are a lot of people telling you to “be like Sasha Fierce” right now (Beyonce).

“Become Miley Cyrus-like. Take after Rihanna. Become Lady Gaga-like. Be like Sia and Rita Ora. Imitate Madonna. Except insofar as they already are like me, I cannot be like them.

Advertisement

The album’s lead single, Break My Soul, which featured a sample of the Robin S song Show Me Love from 1990, came out a month ago.

Given that Beyonce is not the first artist to sample the song in 2022, the song has seen somewhat of a rebirth this year.

Robin says her team’s phones are ringing 24/7 with queries about licencing her Show Me Love master recordings for various reasons. In March, British artist Charli XCX included a sample of the song on her single, Used To Know Me, off her album Crash.

She claims that top DJs, record labels, and advertising companies are calling her, and her staff is hurriedly working to evaluate the offers. So Robin can attest if you’ve ever questioned whether the Beyonce effect actually exists.