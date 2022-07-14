Greggs take swipe at Kanye’s new Yeezy shoes for looking like sausage rolls

Greggs have poked fun at Kanye West‘s new Yeezy shoes in a response to a photo posted on Twitter.

Yeezy Mafia tweeted on Monday (July 11): “HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT THE SULFUR SO FAR?”, to which Greggs replied: “Two Sausage Rolls short of a multipack”.

One guy tweeted: “Just need to pop it in the oven to warm up loool.” This sparked a lot of comments on the post.

Kanye get these in vegan?, one person wrote, while another added: “Whatever you do, don’t eat the shoes.” Additionally, Crocs and Cornish pasties were mentioned as similarities.

The Yeezy 450 Sulfur shoe, which debuted in May, has a distinctive appearance and a neutral cream colour scheme. It sports an EVA foam outsole and one-piece Primeknit uppers with snug bands around the ankle. The retail cost is $200 (£170).

Last month, West called out Adidas over their recently-released Adilette 22 slide sandals, saying the shoe is “a fake Yeezy made by adidas themselves”.

Two Sausage Rolls short of a multipack https://t.co/KNJ6RIT3jy — Greggs (@GreggsOfficial) July 11, 2022

“I’m not standing for this blatant copying no more,” West wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. “This is for everyone who wants to express themselves but feel they can’t cause they’ll [lose] their contract or be called crazy.”

West goes on to say that the shoes “represent the disrespect that people in power have to the talent” before describing them as “a fake Yeezy”. West ends the caption by telling Adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted to “come talk to” him directly.

West also contributed to Cardi B’s brand-new song, “Hot Shit,” which is taken from the rapper’s upcoming album.

Tay Kieth, one of the most influential names in hip-hop, created the song, which was originally announced through an advertisement at the 2022 BET Awards. Cardi starts it off with her trademark bravado before inviting Lil Durk and West to contribute their own flow-switching verses.

Following the single’s release, Cardi referred to West as “an amazing, sweet person” in an interview with Zane Lowe. She remarked, “I wish a lot of people [could] have conversations with him so they could just see the real him.”