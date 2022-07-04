Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton ‘fight over everything,’ according to sources
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's 10-month marriage is reportedly in trouble, with...
Shelton can be seen in the video ripping aside Stefani’s bridal veil before the movie switches to the couple dancing and kissing.
“1 year down, forever to go!” the Cool singer captioned the post, tagging Shelton, who replied: “I love you! Thank you for saying yes!!!!!”
Shelton, 46, also celebrated their anniversary by sharing a photo from the ceremony, writing in the caption, “Happy anniversary to the woman that makes my world go round… @Gwen Stefani, because of you, this year has been the best year of my life. I love you!!!! Thank you for saying yes!”
In the comments section, Stefani replied, “My dream man – thank u God !!!”
Stefani and the God’s Country singer, 45, got married in July 2021 in an intimate ceremony in Oklahoma.
