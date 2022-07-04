Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Gwen Stefani and husband Blake Shelton are celebrating their wedding anniversary
Gwen Stefani and husband Blake Shelton are celebrating their wedding anniversary

Gwen Stefani and husband Blake Shelton are celebrating their wedding anniversary

Articles
Advertisement
Gwen Stefani and husband Blake Shelton are celebrating their wedding anniversary

Gwen Stefani and husband Blake Shelton are celebrating their wedding anniversary.

Advertisement
  • On July 3rd, popular American singer Gwen Stefani and her husband Blake Shelton celebrated their one wedding anniversary.
  • The Rich Girl singer, who married in a private wedding in Oklahoma in July 2021, took to Instagram and shared lovely photographs and a video from their happy day.
  • Stefani, 52, shared a video collage of their wedding memories set to Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling in Love.
Advertisement

Shelton can be seen in the video ripping aside Stefani’s bridal veil before the movie switches to the couple dancing and kissing.

Also Read

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton ‘fight over everything,’ according to sources
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton ‘fight over everything,’ according to sources

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's 10-month marriage is reportedly in trouble, with...

“1 year down, forever to go!”  the Cool singer captioned the post, tagging Shelton, who replied: “I love you! Thank you for saying yes!!!!!”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton)

Advertisement

Shelton, 46, also celebrated their anniversary by sharing a photo from the ceremony, writing in the caption, “Happy anniversary to the woman that makes my world go round… @Gwen Stefani, because of you, this year has been the best year of my life. I love you!!!! Thank you for saying yes!”

Also Read

Gwen Stefani and husband Blake Shelton have confirmed their return to ‘The Voice.’
Gwen Stefani and husband Blake Shelton have confirmed their return to ‘The Voice.’

Gwen Stefani, a popular American singer, has confirmed her return to The...

In the comments section, Stefani replied, “My dream man – thank u God !!!”

Advertisement

Stefani and the God’s Country singer, 45, got married in July 2021 in an intimate ceremony in Oklahoma.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Beauty News, Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Lifestyle News, Love News, Relationship & Marriage News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Zhalay Sarhadi stuns with spectacular look at fashion shoot
Zhalay Sarhadi stuns with spectacular look at fashion shoot
Jannat Mirza looks stunning in latest photos
Jannat Mirza looks stunning in latest photos
Amna Ilyas looks fabulous in beautiful outfit
Amna Ilyas looks fabulous in beautiful outfit
Rabeeca Khan treats fans with latest photoshoot
Rabeeca Khan treats fans with latest photoshoot
Yasir Nawaz shows off his love for Nida Yasir
Yasir Nawaz shows off his love for Nida Yasir
Nida Khan delights fans with stunning pictures
Nida Khan delights fans with stunning pictures
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story