Gwen Stefani and husband Blake Shelton are celebrating their wedding anniversary.

On July 3rd, popular American singer Gwen Stefani and her husband Blake Shelton celebrated their one wedding anniversary.

The Rich Girl singer, who married in a private wedding in Oklahoma in July 2021, took to Instagram and shared lovely photographs and a video from their happy day.

Stefani, 52, shared a video collage of their wedding memories set to Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling in Love.

Shelton can be seen in the video ripping aside Stefani’s bridal veil before the movie switches to the couple dancing and kissing.

“1 year down, forever to go!” the Cool singer captioned the post, tagging Shelton, who replied: “I love you! Thank you for saying yes!!!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) Shelton, 46, also celebrated their anniversary by sharing a photo from the ceremony, writing in the caption, "Happy anniversary to the woman that makes my world go round… @Gwen Stefani, because of you, this year has been the best year of my life. I love you!!!! Thank you for saying yes!" In the comments section, Stefani replied, "My dream man – thank u God !!!" Stefani and the God's Country singer, 45, got married in July 2021 in an intimate ceremony in Oklahoma.