Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are devoted to one another.

They celebrated their first wedding anniversary earlier this month.

They wrote each other love letters on the occasion.

Gwen Stefani and her husband Blake Shelton are such lovebirds, as they proved once again at the weekend in a sweet Instagram video.

The singer of Light My Fire took to Instagram Stories to post a sweet clip of a fan holding up a T-shirt with a quote from Gwen.

It read: “‘I could hang out and make out with Blake Shelton every single day and not do anything else’ – Gwen Stefani.”

Then, Blake’s beaming face entered the scene, looking moved by his wife’s sincere remarks. The pair fell in love while serving as judges on The Voice in 2014 and was married the following year. They are devoted to one another.

Gwen released a number of videos from her time performing with Blake last week. He was seen leaving the stage in one video, wiping his forehead, and then approaching Gwen.

Then, as the couple walked hand in hand, Gwen turned to her husband and inquired, “Did you have a good show?”

Blake very sweetly replied, “I had a good show for one reason, you came out,” to which Gwen shook her head. “You had a good show without me,” she said.

The devoted couple also wrote each other love letters on their wedding anniversary earlier this month.

On July 3, they commemorated their first wedding anniversary by sharing old photos of that memorable day online.

Gwen started things off by showing a video montage of various parts of their wedding, including their first dance to Can’t Help Falling in Love by Elvis Presley.

“1 year down, forever to go,” she wrote while tagging her husband, who reciprocated by commenting: “I love you! Thank you for saying yes!!!!!”

Blake also shared a photograph from the duo’s wedding day. “Happy anniversary to the woman that makes my world go round…” he sweetly penned.