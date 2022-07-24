Gwyneth Paltrow on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez marriage

Gwyneth Paltrow has spoken out about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding.

The Iron Man actress dated Affleck from 1997-2000.

This isn’t the first time she’s shown her affection for the couple.

Gwyneth Paltrow dated Affleck from 1997 through 2000, and they were an on-again, off-again couple. The couple has a friendly relationship and has co-starred in two films together, Shakespeare in Love and Bounce. This is what the Iron Man actress has to say about the newlyweds.

People heard about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s surprise Vegas wedding precisely a week ago, on July 16, 2022. In the company of their children, the couple married in an intimate wedding ceremony at Las Vegas’s A Little White Chappel. According to rumors, the couple is preparing a much larger ceremony for their friends and family, but Ben’s ex, Gwyneth Paltrow, has already spoken out about their wedding.

The actress hosted a Q & A session on her Instagram stories on Friday. There, she invited her followers to ask her whatever question they wanted, and one of them inquired about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s surprise Vegas wedding. “How do you feel about Ben and JLo?” Answering how she feels now that her ex-boyfriend has found his happily ever after, the Avengers actress excitedly replied, “LOVE!!! SO ROMANTIC!!! VERY HAPPY FOR THEM. “

This isn’t the first time Gwyneth Paltrow has expressed her affection for her ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck or Jennifer Lopez. The actress bestowed love on the newlyweds in September 2021 by commenting on Jennifer Lopez’s stylist, Mariel Haenn’s, post of Ben Affleck and Lopez’s red-carpet arrival at the Venice Film Festival. “OK, this is cute,” she wrote.

She isn’t Ben Affleck’s only ex to show her love for the newlyweds. Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, as well as Ana de Armas, who briefly dated Affleck in 2020, showered them with affection. Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husbands have also shown their support for the marriage.

