A famous last name will only get you so far, at least according to Gwyneth Paltrow.

While paying a visit to Hailey Bieber for an episode of her YouTube series Who’s in my Bathroom?, the Oscar winning actress opened up about the concept of nepotism in Hollywood, saying celebrity kids aren’t as advantaged in the industry as some may think.

“As the child of someone, you get access other people don’t have, so the playing field is not level in that way,” Gwyneth told Hailey on the July 27 episode. “However, I really do feel that once your foot is in the door, which you unfairly got in, then you almost have to work twice as hard and be twice as good.”

Why, you may ask? As she shared, “Because people are ready to pull you down and say ‘You don’t belong there’ or ‘You are only there because of your dad or your mom.’

Dishing out advice to the nepo babies out there, Gwyneth said the label "shouldn't limit" their dreams, adding that "nobody in the world, especially anyone who doesn't know you, shouldn't have a negative impact on your path or the decision that you make." The inspiring message seemed to resonate with Hailey, 25, with the host responding, "I need to hear this today."