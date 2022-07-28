Gwyneth Paltrow says celebrity children have to ‘work twice as hard’

Hollywood’s most well-known and wealthy celebrities’ children, according to Gwyneth Paltrow, must “work twice as hard” to succeed in the film business.

The 49-year-old actress discussed her profession and the issue of nepotism with Hailey Bieber, the celebrity Justin Bieber’s wife, during an episode of her show “Who’s in My Bathroom.”

Her mother is actress Blythe Danner, her godfather is renowned director Steven Spielberg, and Paltrow’s parents are deceased director Bruce Paltrow and actress Blythe Danner.

“As the child of someone, you get access that other people don’t have, so the playing field is not level in that way,” she told Bieber while making a mint chocolate chip smoothie in a video released on Wednesday. “However, I really do feel that once your foot is in the door, which you unfairly got in, then you almost have to work twice as hard and be twice as good.”

“Nobody in the world, especially anybody that doesn’t know you, should have a negative impact on your path or the decision that you make,” she continued.

Bieber, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, concurred with Paltrow’s sentiment, adding, “I need to hear this today.”The “Shallow Hal” actress is the founder of Goop, a wellness and lifestyle company she founded in 2008. Her comments received backlash on social media from individuals who believed her advice was out of touch.