Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Gwyneth Paltrow warns Hailey Bieber celebrity children have to ‘work twice as hard’
Gwyneth Paltrow warns Hailey Bieber celebrity children have to ‘work twice as hard’

Gwyneth Paltrow warns Hailey Bieber celebrity children have to ‘work twice as hard’

Articles
Advertisement
Gwyneth Paltrow warns Hailey Bieber celebrity children have to ‘work twice as hard’

Gwyneth Paltrow says celebrity children have to ‘work twice as hard’

Advertisement

Hollywood’s most well-known and wealthy celebrities’ children, according to Gwyneth Paltrow, must “work twice as hard” to succeed in the film business.

The 49-year-old actress discussed her profession and the issue of nepotism with Hailey Bieber, the celebrity Justin Bieber’s wife, during an episode of her show “Who’s in My Bathroom.”

Her mother is actress Blythe Danner, her godfather is renowned director Steven Spielberg, and Paltrow’s parents are deceased director Bruce Paltrow and actress Blythe Danner.

“As the child of someone, you get access that other people don’t have, so the playing field is not level in that way,” she told Bieber while making a mint chocolate chip smoothie in a video released on Wednesday. “However, I really do feel that once your foot is in the door, which you unfairly got in, then you almost have to work twice as hard and be twice as good.”

Also Read

Hailey Bieber reacts to court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade: This is really scary
Hailey Bieber reacts to court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade: This is really scary

United States Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. Hailey...

Advertisement

“Nobody in the world, especially anybody that doesn’t know you, should have a negative impact on your path or the decision that you make,” she continued.

Bieber, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, concurred with Paltrow’s sentiment, adding, “I need to hear this today.”The “Shallow Hal” actress is the founder of Goop, a wellness and lifestyle company she founded in 2008. Her comments received backlash on social media from individuals who believed her advice was out of touch.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry appears to be following in the footsteps of Kate Middleton
Prince Harry appears to be following in the footsteps of Kate Middleton
Three best moments from Grammys night
Three best moments from Grammys night
The late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Balmoral to reopen for the first time since her death
The late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Balmoral to reopen for the first time since her death
Gillian Anderson, Rufus Sewell to star in new film ‘Scoop’
Gillian Anderson, Rufus Sewell to star in new film ‘Scoop’
Steven Soderbergh is explaining why the latest Magic Mike film doesn't feature any nudity
Steven Soderbergh is explaining why the latest Magic Mike film doesn't feature any nudity
Harry Styles' Grammys performance went in the 'wrong direction'
Harry Styles' Grammys performance went in the 'wrong direction'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story