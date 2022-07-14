Hadiqa Kiani & Sonu Nigam concert in Dubai made fans go crazy

Hadiqa Kiani, who won Pakistan’s Tamgha-e-Imtiaz award and is a real pop star, and Sonu Nigam, who is from India, sang together at a concert in the United Arab Emirates and wowed the crowd.

In a video that has gone viral, Kiani is on stage when Nigam joins her. Together, they sing Kiani’s hit song “Hona Tha Pyar,” which makes fans swoon. This is the first time that both stars sing together in a show.

It’s not clear when the concert was, but the audience loved what two talented singers did.

Hadiqa Kiani & Sonu Nigam

Advertisement

Hona Tha Pyar was first sung by Kiani and Atif Aslam for the movie Bol by Shoaib Mansoor.

Earlier, Sonu Nigam praised the young Pakistani singer Hadiya Hashmi for her soulful voice which triggered his emotions and he could not hold his tears.

Sonu Nigam said that he was not expecting that he will start crying. “I didn’t expect that I will cry while listening to this song,”

Nigam took to Instagram and shared his emotion in a video, “I’ve heard this song before but really listened to it for the first time today. Even in today’s age, songs that one can get extremely emotional can be composed”.

“I never thought it would be possible anymore but it has happened. God bless little Hadiya, God bless Soch band”.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial)