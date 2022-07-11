Advertisement
Hadiqa Kiani's Eid Pictures With Son

Articles
  • Hadiqa is no longer seen on stage or at concerts bcause She is only concerned with her mother and her son.
  • This beautiful mother and son duo is what our netizens wanted to see and here comes the treat for all the netizens
  • She was posing with her one and only favorite person whom she loves the most, her son.
When we hear some classic Urdu and Pashtoon music, we can not help but think of the legendary Hadiqa Kiani. Her melodious voice has been a part of Pakistani music channels for a long time, and her songs are still sung by new artists to win competitions and for fun at various events such as educational institutes and wedding ceremonies.

Hadiqa Kiani’s latest Eid pictures with her son
Hadiqa Kiani’s latest Eid pictures with her son

Hadiqa is no longer seen on stage or at concerts because she is not working on any new projects. She is only concerned with her mother and her son, who is very important to this iron lady. Along with a hectic routine at home, Hadiqa is also caring for her mother, who is found completely in bed, and her first Eid day would be incomplete without touching her super mom’s hands and praying with her.

Hadiqa Kiani’s latest Eid pictures with her son
Hadiqa and her son were spotted in her mother’s room from where she has uploaded a beautiful picture from Eid day 1. This beautiful voiced woman was looking very pretty in red fancy dress and traditional heavy earrings. She was posing with her one and only favorite person whom she loves the most, her son. She said that she can do anything for the comfort of her son’s life.

Hadiqa Kiani’s latest Eid pictures with her son
Hadiqa Kiani’s latest Eid pictures with her son
This beautiful mother and son duo is what our netizens wanted to see and here comes the treat for all the netizens. This year everyone is celebrating this auspicious occasion without any trouble and risk of getting any virus, specially covid 19 which hit very badly to the Pakistani nation. Here are the pictures of this celebrity from Eid.

Hadiqa Kiani’s latest Eid pictures with her son
