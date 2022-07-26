Hajra Yamin celebrates her birthday with friends

Hajra Yamin discusses her life experiences with “Me Too”
Hajra Yamin is one of Pakistan's most brilliant emerging actresses. She has...
Hajra Yamin had the happiest birthday ever since her friends made her feel special on her special day. Celebrities Angeline Malik, Ayesha Gul, Humaima Malik, and Sonya Hussyn joined Hajra in celebrating her birthday by bringing a cake and spending time with the friends. Hajra also posted images from her intimate birthday parties, where she and her friends could be seen having a blast.
Here are some pictures from her intimate birthday celebrations:
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.