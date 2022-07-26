Hajra Yamin celebrates her birthday with friends

Hajra Amin was seen celebrating her birthday with friends

Celebrities like Angeline Malik, Ayesha Gul, Humaima Malik, and Sonya Hussyn joined Hajra in celebrating her birthday

All the celebrities seem to have a blast in the intimate celebration

Hajra Yamin had the happiest birthday ever since her friends made her feel special on her special day. Celebrities Angeline Malik, Ayesha Gul, Humaima Malik, and Sonya Hussyn joined Hajra in celebrating her birthday by bringing a cake and spending time with the friends. Hajra also posted images from her intimate birthday parties, where she and her friends could be seen having a blast.

Here are some pictures from her intimate birthday celebrations:

