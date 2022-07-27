Hammad Shoaib’s killer dance moves have fans grooving.

Fans in love with Faizain Sheikh and family’s choreography on song Habibi
Asim Azhar, one of Pakistan's most talented and well-known singers, recently released...
Hammad Shoaib, the hunk of Pakistan, has a history of having killer dancing moves, and this performance of Habibi by Asim Azhar is no different.
The actor from Chaudhary and Sons posted the upbeat video to Instagram to share it with his fan base.
“Habibi – (Dance cover) ???? I love this song❤️ It’s everyone’s favourite song these days and trending too. So I thought I should make a dance cover for my instagram family. Huge shoutout to my favourite @asimazhar for giving us Habibi ❤️ You’re amazing ❤️Share your feedback in the comment section ✨”, captioned the Shehnai actor
Singing sensation Asim Azhar has been celebrating the success of his latest solo ‘Habibi’ these days. Released on July 11, just a day after Eidul Adha, the song has garnered more than 2.2 million views on YouTube until now and is trending on YouTube music.
