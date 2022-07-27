Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hammad Shoaib’s killer dance moves have fans grooving.

Hammad Shoaib’s killer dance moves have fans grooving.

Articles
Advertisement
Hammad Shoaib’s killer dance moves have fans grooving.

Hammad Shoaib’s killer dance moves have fans grooving.

Advertisement
  • Hammad Shoaib, the hunk of Pakistan, has a history of having killer dancing moves
  • The actor from Chaudhary and Sons posted the upbeat video to Instagram to share it with his fan base.
  • Netizens seems to be in awe of Hammad’s dance  move
Advertisement

 

Hammad Shoaib, the hunk of Pakistan, has a history of having killer dancing moves, and this performance of Habibi by Asim Azhar is no different.

The actor from Chaudhary and Sons posted the upbeat video to Instagram to share it with his fan base.

“Habibi – (Dance cover) ???? I love this song❤️ It’s everyone’s favourite song these days and trending too. So I thought I should make a dance cover for my instagram family. Huge shoutout to my favourite @asimazhar for giving us Habibi ❤️ You’re amazing ❤️Share your feedback in the comment section ✨”, captioned the Shehnai actor

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Hammad Shoaib (@hammadshoaib1)

Singing sensation Asim Azhar has been celebrating the success of his latest solo ‘Habibi’ these days. Released on July 11, just a day after Eidul Adha, the song has garnered more than 2.2 million views on YouTube until now and is trending on YouTube music.

Also Read

Fans in love with Faizain Sheikh and family’s choreography on song Habibi
Fans in love with Faizain Sheikh and family’s choreography on song Habibi

Asim Azhar, one of Pakistan's most talented and well-known singers, recently released...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Shahid Kapoor discusses the possibility for a project with Vishal Bhardwaj
Shahid Kapoor discusses the possibility for a project with Vishal Bhardwaj
John Legend reveals his upcoming album 'Meaningful' Song to 'Reimagine'
John Legend reveals his upcoming album 'Meaningful' Song to 'Reimagine'
Narendra Modi lauds Pathaan's housefull performance in Srinagar
Narendra Modi lauds Pathaan's housefull performance in Srinagar
Aamir Khan's Dil Chahta Hai & Lagaan have a combined box office value of more than Rs 500 crore 
Aamir Khan's Dil Chahta Hai & Lagaan have a combined box office value of more than Rs 500 crore 
Judicial magistrate issues Sumbul Iqbal's arrest warrant
Judicial magistrate issues Sumbul Iqbal's arrest warrant
Maria Menounos expecting her first child after 10 years
Maria Menounos expecting her first child after 10 years
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story