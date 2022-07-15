Hamza Ali Abbasi celebrates his son’s pre birthday

- Mustafa Abbasi, the couple’s adorable son has turned 2
- Naimal Khawar Khan has shared a video that captures memorable moments from her son’s pre-birthday celebration.
- Here are some photos from Mustafa Abbasi’s pre-birthday celebration.
Naimal Khawar Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi are two well-known Pakistani actors who make an adorably adorable celebrity couple. Mustafa Abbasi, the couple’s adorable son, was born. Both actors frequently share beautiful photos and videos of their love. Mustafa Abbasi is now regarded as a cute little celebrity who is adored by Hamza and Naimal Khawar Khan fans.
The little Gogo recently turned two, and the families of Naimal Khawar Khan and Hamza Abbasi came together for a pre-birthday celebration for Mustafa Abbasi. Naimal Khawar Khan has shared a video that captures memorable moments from his pre-birthday celebration. Here are some photos from Mustafa Abbasi’s pre-birthday celebration.
Naimal also shared family photos and a video of the cake cutting ceremony. On the dining table, the entire family was present. They were all excited for Mustafa’s birthday. Naimal Khawar Khan also asked her fans to pray for Mustafa Abbasi, her son.
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Also Read
Read More News On
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.