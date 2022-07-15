Hamza Ali Abbasi celebrates his son’s pre birthday

Mustafa Abbasi, the couple’s adorable son has turned 2

Naimal Khawar Khan has shared a video that captures memorable moments from her son’s pre-birthday celebration.

Here are some photos from Mustafa Abbasi’s pre-birthday celebration.

Advertisement

Naimal Khawar Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi are two well-known Pakistani actors who make an adorably adorable celebrity couple. Mustafa Abbasi, the couple’s adorable son, was born. Both actors frequently share beautiful photos and videos of their love. Mustafa Abbasi is now regarded as a cute little celebrity who is adored by Hamza and Naimal Khawar Khan fans.

The little Gogo recently turned two, and the families of Naimal Khawar Khan and Hamza Abbasi came together for a pre-birthday celebration for Mustafa Abbasi. Naimal Khawar Khan has shared a video that captures memorable moments from his pre-birthday celebration. Here are some photos from Mustafa Abbasi’s pre-birthday celebration.

Advertisement







Advertisement

Advertisement

Naimal also shared family photos and a video of the cake cutting ceremony. On the dining table, the entire family was present. They were all excited for Mustafa’s birthday. Naimal Khawar Khan also asked her fans to pray for Mustafa Abbasi, her son.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Fanpage of haimal (@haimal.fan)

Also Read