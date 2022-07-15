Advertisement
Hamza Ali Abbasi celebrates his son's pre birthday

Hamza Ali Abbasi celebrates his son’s pre birthday

Hamza Ali Abbasi celebrates his son’s pre birthday

Hamza Ali Abbasi celebrates his son’s pre birthday

  • Mustafa Abbasi, the couple’s adorable son has turned 2 
  • Naimal Khawar Khan has shared a video that captures memorable moments from her son’s pre-birthday celebration.
  • Here are some photos from Mustafa Abbasi’s pre-birthday celebration.
Naimal Khawar Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi are two well-known Pakistani actors who make an adorably adorable celebrity couple. Mustafa Abbasi, the couple’s adorable son, was born. Both actors frequently share beautiful photos and videos of their love. Mustafa Abbasi is now regarded as a cute little celebrity who is adored by Hamza and Naimal Khawar Khan fans.

The little Gogo recently turned two, and the families of Naimal Khawar Khan and Hamza Abbasi came together for a pre-birthday celebration for Mustafa Abbasi. Naimal Khawar Khan has shared a video that captures memorable moments from his pre-birthday celebration. Here are some photos from Mustafa Abbasi’s pre-birthday celebration.

 

Mustafa Abbasi Pre Birthday Celebration by Family

Mustafa Abbasi Pre Birthday Celebration by Family

 

Mustafa Abbasi Pre Birthday Celebration by Family
Mustafa Abbasi Pre Birthday Celebration by Family

Mustafa Abbasi Pre Birthday Celebration by Family
Mustafa Abbasi Pre Birthday Celebration by Family
Mustafa Abbasi Pre Birthday Celebration by Family
Mustafa Abbasi Pre Birthday Celebration by Family
Mustafa Abbasi Pre Birthday Celebration by Family
Mustafa Abbasi Pre Birthday Celebration by Family
Mustafa Abbasi Pre Birthday Celebration by Family
Mustafa Abbasi Pre Birthday Celebration by Family
Mustafa Abbasi Pre Birthday Celebration by Family
Mustafa Abbasi Pre Birthday Celebration by Family

Naimal also shared family photos and a video of the cake cutting ceremony. On the dining table, the entire family was present. They were all excited for Mustafa’s birthday. Naimal Khawar Khan also asked her fans to pray for Mustafa Abbasi, her son.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Fanpage of haimal (@haimal.fan)

 

Also Read

Entertainment News

Entertainment News

