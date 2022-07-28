Han Seo Hee sentences to prison for 1.5 years for drug offense

Han Seo Hee was sentenced to prison for 1.5 years for a drug offence.

Han Seo Hee was sentenced to prison for 1.5 years for a second illegal drug offence.

The South Korean Supreme Court upheld the district court’s first ruling in the second case of illicit drug use involving former idol trainee Han Seo Hee and sentenced her to 1.5 years in prison for her second crime.

In June 2020, Han Seo was already facing charges for consuming methamphetamine, a prohibited substance. She was charged with using illegal narcotics in 2016 and given a four-year probationary sentence in 2017.

The Suwon District Court sentenced her to one year and six months in prison in November 2021 for her second illegal drug offence.

She decided to challenge the judgment, denying the accusations, and stating that the pee test findings were suspect because the cup was dropped in the bathroom.

The Supreme Court has now upheld the previous ruling, which claimed that “the defendant refuses to reflect on the illegality of her activities and continues to make nonsensical arguments.”

