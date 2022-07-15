Advertisement
Hania Aamir once again faces trolls over her workout video

Articles
Hania Aamir once again faces trolls over her workout video

  • Hania Aamir received a lot of backlashes over her workout video.
  • She was crunching to tone her abs while wearing a black shirt.

Hania Aamir, a famous model, and actress from Pakistan received a lot of backlashes online after posting a training video.

In numerous well-known projects, such as Titli, Visaal, Mujhe Jeenay Do, Ishqiya, Dil Ruba, Mere Humsafar, and Sang-e-Mah, the performer displayed exceptional performance.

She is well known and loved by the general public for being an incredible darling, but this time she is getting a different reaction.

The 25-year-old is shown having fun by flaunting gains in the most recent video.

She posted a story on Instagram detailing the work she does to keep up her figure.

The actress was crunching to tone her abs while wearing a black shirt. Hania’s workout, however, was not well received by the internet community.

The social media users used critical remarks to convey their emotions.

She is facing criticism for the second time after avoiding social media in the past due to trolling.

